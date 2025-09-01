National Police showed footage of evacuation of citizens with limited mobility from Kostiantynivka. VIDEO

The National Police showed footage of the evacuation of Ukrainians with limited mobility from Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region. According to Censor.NET, the operation was carried out by patrol officers of the Kramatorsk and Sloviansk battalions together with colleagues from the Donetsk police.

According to law enforcement officials, the citizens who were evacuated by the police are now in safe places with their loved ones. "Under fire or in bad weather, we are always there for you," the police added.

