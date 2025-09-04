Day in Donetsk Oblast: Russians killed 11 people and wounded 16, two districts of region were under fire. PHOTOS
Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked settlements in the Kramatorsk and Bakhmut districts of Donetsk region, resulting in deaths and injuries.
Vadym Filashkin, the head of the regional military administration, spoke about the operational situation in the region as of the morning of 4 September, Censor.NET reports.
Kramatorsk district
In Lyman, a multi-storey building, a private house and a shop were damaged; in Kalenyky, 1 person died and a car was damaged. In Sloviansk, 2 non-residential buildings and 13 private houses were damaged. A garage and a workshop were damaged in Zelene of the Oleksandrivka community. In Iverske of Novodonetsk community, 5 houses were damaged. In Druzhkivka, 7 people were injured and the Nova Poshta building, a store and a coffee shop were damaged. In Kostiantynivka, 9 people were killed and 7 injured, 6 multi-storey buildings, 10 private houses, a store, a shopping centre, 5 trade pavilions and 2 cars were damaged.
Bakhmut district
In Siversk, 1 person was killed and 2 injured, 2 private houses and a car were damaged.
As noted, in total, Russians fired 31 times at the settlements of Donetsk region over the past day. A total of 314 people, including 72 children, were evacuated from the front line.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password