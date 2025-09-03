Nine killed and seven wounded in enemy strikes on Kostiantynivka. PHOTO

On September 3, Russian forces attacked Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region with artillery and FPV drones, leaving dead and wounded.

The head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration (RMA), Vadym Filashkin, reported this, Censor.NET informs.

In the morning, Russian troops shelled the city with tube artillery. Eight people aged 44 to 74 were killed, and six others were injured.

Two apartment buildings, a private house, a shop, a shopping center, and five market stalls were damaged.



In addition, the enemy twice struck civilian cars with FPV drones. A 36-year-old woman was killed, and another person was wounded.

See more: Main targets of Russian night attack - energy facilities, transport hub and residential areas, - Zelenskyy. PHOTOS

"Attempts on the lives of civilians are not isolated incidents but a deliberate and targeted method of Russian terrorist groups. For them, killing peaceful Ukrainians is entertainment! Don’t help them play this deadly game! Protect yourselves and your loved ones! Evacuate in time!" RMA head stressed.