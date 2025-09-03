Main targets of Russian night attack - energy facilities, transport hub and residential areas, - Zelenskyy. PHOTOS

All the necessary emergency services, power engineers, and railway workers are now working to eliminate the consequences of the Russian strike.

This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Another massive strike, a total of 526 means of attack, including more than 500 strike drones and 24 missiles. The main targets - civilian infrastructure, including energy facilities, a transport hub, even a garage co-operative and, as has become customary for the Russians, the residential sector. Overnight, dozens of residential buildings were damaged in different regions of our country. Firefighting operations are ongoing. Obviously, these are demonstrative Russian strikes. Putin is demonstrating his impunity. And this definitely requires a response from the world. Only due to the lack of sufficient pressure, especially on the economy of war, Russia continues this aggression," the statement said.

Photo: Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Facebook

Zelenskyy also stressed that he would be talking to his partners about the need for strong pressure measures in the coming days.

"In a few hours, Denmark, the Ukraine - Nordic and Baltic states summit. We are preparing a tangible boost for Ukraine. Tonight - a bilateral format in France, and we are coordinating our efforts. We are also preparing the format of a coalition of the willing and new steps in relations with the European Union and the United States. I am grateful to everyone who helps. Every Russian strike requires a real response," the Head of State stressed.

As a reminder, on 3 September, Lutsk was also under attack. Fires broke out there. The enemy also attacked Khmelnytskyi with drones: there were damages and fires. In Znamianka, "UZ" facilities came under attack, 5 people were injured and houses were damaged.

In addition, Russian troops attacked an infrastructure facility in Prykarpattia. It was also noted that drones attacked Lviv. There were no casualties or injuries.

According to the Air Force, 21 out of 24 missiles were destroyed and 430 drones were neutralised.