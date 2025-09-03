21 out of 24 missiles destroyed, 430 drones neutralised, - Air Force

On the night of 3 September 2025, Russian troops launched a combined strike on Ukrainian territory using strike UAVs and air- and sea-based missiles.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Air Force Command.

What did the enemy attack Ukraine with?

According to the Air Force, during the strike, the Air Force's radio-technical troops detected and tracked 526 air attack vehicles:

502 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various types of imitation drones;

16 Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea;

8 Kh-101 cruise missiles from the airspace of the Saratov Region and Krasnodar Krai.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

How did our air defence perform?

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00 a.m., air defence forces shot down/suppressed 451 air targets:

430 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of imitation drones;

14 Kalibr cruise missiles;

7 Kh-101 cruise missiles.

Three missiles and 69 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 14 locations, with debris falling at 14 locations.

"The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs still in the airspace. Follow safety rules and stay in shelters!" the Air Force emphasizes.

We remind you that Lutsk was also under attack. Fires broke out there. The enemy also attacked Khmelnytskyi with drones: there is damage and fires. In Znamianka, "UZ" facilities were attacked, 5 people were injured, and houses were damaged.

In addition, Russian troops struck an infrastructure facility in the Prykarpattia region. It was also reported that drones attacked Lviv. There were no casualties or injured.