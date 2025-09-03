Russian troops attacked Znamianka with drones: "UZ" facilities hit, 5 people injured, houses damaged

On the night of Wednesday, 3 September 2025, Russian troops attacked the Znamianka community in the Kirovohrad region with drones, striking facilities belonging to "Ukrzaliznytsia" JSC.

This was reported on Telegram by Andrii Raikovych, head of the Kirovohrad RMA, according to Censor.NET.

It was reported that the community's settlements were cut off from the power supply.

"The number of injured in Znamianka has risen to five. Medical personnel are providing them with assistance. People's lives are not in danger," Raikovych clarified.

Seventeen houses were damaged by the enemy strike. One was destroyed.

"The surrounding settlements near Znamianka have already been restored to electricity. The survey of the territory is ongoing," added the head of the region.