Kropyvnytskyi attacked by Russian drones: 9 explosions occurred

On the night of 28 July, Russian troops attacked Kropyvnytskyi with strike drones. There were at least nine explosions in the city.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration, Andrii Raikovych.

"Kropyvnytskyi has survived an enemy drone attack. The relevant services are working. More information will follow later," he said in a statement.

Raikovych urged the townspeople to keep information silence.

Local correspondents of "Suspilne" reported that at least nine explosions were heard in the city around 03:00 am.

