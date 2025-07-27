Russians attack bus in Sumy region: three people are killed, five more injured (updated)

On Sunday, July 27, Russian occupiers attacked a bus in the Sumy district. Preliminary, there are victims.

This was reported in a telegram by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, Censor.NET reports.

"Russians hit a bus with civilians in the Sumy district. It happened near the Yunakivka community. There are preliminary victims. They are being helped," the official wrote.

He added that all emergency services are involved in responding to the consequences of this cynical attack on civilians.

Update

Later, Hryhorov said that there were casualties as a result of the enemy attack on the bus with civilians.

"At about 16:30, Russians attacked a bus with civilians from a drone near the village of Ivolzhanske in the Yunakivka community. Three people were preliminarily killed. Five more were injured. They are being provided with medical assistance. The injured and other passengers were taken to a safe area," the official said.

The consequences of the attack are being clarified.