Consequences of enemy shelling in Kherson region: one dead and seven wounded, including child. PHOTOS

As a result of hostile shelling in the Kherson region, six adults and a young child sustained injuries of varying severity, and one woman died. Private houses and multi-storey buildings, vehicles, a private enterprise, and power lines were also damaged.

The consequences of the enemy shelling were reported by the Main Department of the National Police in the Kherson region, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, yesterday, Russian troops fired artillery, mortars, helicopters, and massive attacks with drones at the de-occupied territory of the Kherson region.

Kherson, Antonivka, Bilozerka, Kizomys, Stanislav, Sofiyivka, Sadove, Novodmitrivka, Mykilske, Doslidne, Beryslav, Kostyrka, Novoraysk, Havrylivka, Dudchany, Shevchenkivka, Vesele, Kozatske were under enemy fire.

During the day, the enemy conducted artillery attacks.

Thus, Bilozerka came under shelling. Four private houses were damaged as a result of the "arrivals", a 66-year-old woman, a 32-year-old man and his 59-year-old father sustained mine-blast injuries. A 27-year-old woman and her 9-year-old son were diagnosed with closed head injuries and concussion, while the young child also suffered open wounds to his forehead, arms, and legs.

The shelling also damaged two private houses and a civilian car in Dniprovsky district, an apartment building and a monument in Tsentralny district, a high-rise building in Korabelny district, power supply lines in Bilozersky and Vysokopilsky districts, two outbuildings in Shevchenkivka, and one private house each in Dudchany and Mykilske.

In Bilozerka, two vehicles were damaged by drones. A 53-year-old man was also injured in one of these explosions. He sustained a mine-blast and closed head injury, concussion, contusion, and numerous shrapnel wounds to his body.

In Kostyrka, hostile FPV drones attacked a minibus twice, delivering food to a local shop. As a result, the vehicle sustained mechanical damage.

The Russians also damaged a civilian minibus in Novoraysk with this type of UAV near a store. Another FPV drone detonated in an open area, causing a fire of dry vegetation.

In Kherson, in the Pivdennyi district, Russians fired a UAV at a business, causing a fire.

In Dniprovskyi district, a Russian drone operator dropped an explosive device near a 46-year-old man. As a result, the victim sustained a mine-blast injury, shrapnel wounds to his leg and back.

In Stanislav, a private house was also damaged after a UAV dropped a munition.

In addition, a private house in Beryslav caught fire after a munition was dropped. A 49-year-old local resident helped extinguish the fire. As a result, the woman was poisoned by carbon monoxide and died.













