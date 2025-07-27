Russian strike on Dnipro: 21-year-old Larysa Stiahaylo and her husband died. VIDEO&PHOTOS

As a result of yesterday's hostile attack on the Novodvoryansky residential complex in Dnipro, 21-year-old Larysa Stiahaylo and her husband were killed.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to local media.

As noted, the girl was seriously injured, and doctors fought for her life. Unfortunately, they failed to save the woman from Dnipro. Her husband died on the spot from his injuries.

Local telegram channels also published footage showing volunteers, together with rescuers and police, finding 21-year-old Larysa Stiahaylo barely alive.

"Through the rubble, the girl was lowered down the stairs and handed over to medics. Unfortunately, they could not save the young Dnipro resident, she died in the hospital," the social media reminds.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the night of July 26, the enemy launched a combined attack on Dnipro and the region. The Russian attack left 3 dead, 6 wounded, and damaged a high-rise building, industrial enterprises, and a shopping center.