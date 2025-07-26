There can be no silence in response to Russian terror - Zelenskyy. PHOTOS

At night, the Russians launched a combined strike - there can be no silence in response. Russian military enterprises, logistics, and airports must feel that the war has real consequences for them.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his telegram channel.

"At night, the Russians launched a combined strike: missiles, including ballistic missiles, drones. They hit the line between the Sumy, Kharkiv, and Dnipro regions.

Rescuers responded immediately. I am grateful for this constant efficiency in helping our people. There are wounded as a result of the Russian strike. Unfortunately, there are also some dead. My condolences," he said in a statement.

Zelenskyy noted that there can be no silence in response to such strikes, and Ukrainian long-range drones ensure this.

"Russian military enterprises, Russian logistics, Russian airports must feel that the Russian war has real consequences for them. The accuracy of our drones, the daily nature of Ukrainian responses is one of the arguments that will definitely bring peace closer," Zelenskyy said.

