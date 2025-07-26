Enemy launched combined strike on Dnipro and region: one dead (updated). PHOTOS

During the night, the Russian invaders attacked Dnipro and the region with "Shaheds" and rockets.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak and Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov.

Enemy forces attacked Kamianske at night on 26 July. At the time, the head of the JFO, Serhiy Lysak, confirmed the explosions in Kamianske. He noted that the enemy had launched a rocket attack.

Mayor Andriy Bilousov noted that the rocket attack caused a fire.

"Please observe the information silence. Official reports and details will follow later," he wrote.

Dnipro was also under attack. Explosions were heard there at night. According to Mayor Filatov, the attack resulted in one death.

"Unfortunately, we already have one dead person in a residential high-rise, an elite skyscraper," Mayor Boris Filatov said at 6:37 a.m.

Later, Lysak said that a high-rise building was damaged in the Dnipro attack. Industrial enterprises were damaged. Fires broke out. In particular, cars caught fire in the car park.

There were several fires in the Dniprovsky district. The fire engulfed a shopping centre. The fires started at the enterprise, with dry grass burning in different locations. One person died and four others were injured.

Read more on Censor.NET: Explosions occurred in Dnipro and Kharkiv: Russians attack with ballistic missiles















