Enemy drone attacks utility vehicle in Kherson: one man killed, two others in serious condition
Today, 25 July, Russian troops killed an employee of a utility company in Kherson.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Yaroslav Shanko, head of the Kherson Military Administration.
At around 9:30 a.m. in the Dniprovskyi district, Russian terrorists struck employees of one of the utility company of the Kherson City Council with a drone. Unfortunately, one of them, a man born in 1972, suffered fatal injuries.
It is also reported that two of his colleagues are in serious condition in hospital. Doctors are fighting for their lives.
"Condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. We wish the injured a speedy recovery," added the head of the CMA.
