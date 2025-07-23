Russian drones hit power infrastructure in Sumy region, more than 220 thousand consumers are cut off, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that more than 220,000 subscribers were left without electricity after Russian strikes on the energy infrastructure of Sumy region overnight.

The head of state announced this on social media, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, restoration work is underway in the Sumy region.

"Russian drones hit the energy infrastructure. Due to the damage to the facilities, more than 220 thousand subscribers in Sumy region were left without electricity. These are hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian families. This morning we managed to restore most of the supply. As of now, we have almost completely restored electricity to Sumy region," Zelenskyy said.

During the day, the Minister of Internal Affairs and the Minister of Energy report to him on the restoration process.

"All the necessary resources are provided. Ukrainians always restore the destroyed. And the representatives of Ukraine at the talks in Turkey today will again insist on the need for an immediate and complete ceasefire, including such strikes on civilian infrastructure," he added.

Earlier it was reported that on the night of Wednesday, July 23, 2025, the enemy continued attacks on civilian infrastructure in Sumy region.