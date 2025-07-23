Peskov: Coordination of draft memorandums is preparation for Zelenskyy-Putin meeting

The Russian delegation led by Vladimir Medinsky has departed for Istanbul, where talks between Ukraine and Russia are scheduled to take place today.

This was announced by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, reports Censor.NET.

According to him, topics include draft memorandums on conflict resolution and the continuation of mutual exchanges.

Peskov noted that the conversation will be difficult, as the draft memorandums from Russia and Ukraine are diametrically opposed.

"All work on coordinating the draft memorandums between Russia and Ukraine is preparation for a possible meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy," he clarified.

Peskov also emphasized that scheduling a possible Putin-Zelenskyy meeting without prior extensive work is inappropriate.

Earlier, Peskov stated there would be no breakthroughs in the upcoming round of negotiations. Ukraine and Russia have complex issues to discuss.