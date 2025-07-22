There will be no breakthroughs at next round of talks. Ukraine and Russia have to discuss complex topics, - Peskov

The topic of resolving the war in Ukraine is so complex that reaching agreements on exchanges or the return of bodies is already a result.

This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Censor.NET reports citing Russian media.

However, according to him, there are no reasons to expect breakthroughs during the new round of negotiations at the moment.

"We will have to do a lot of work before we can talk about the possibility of meetings between Russia and Ukraine at the high and highest levels," he added.

Peskov also noted that the timing of a possible agreement on the "Ukrainian settlement" depends on many factors.

He also noted that during the talks, Russia and Ukraine should discuss complex topics, including draft memoranda of understanding.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that new talks in Istanbul with the Russians are scheduled for Wednesday.