Russian troops strike infrastructure facility in Prykarpattia region (updated). PHOTOS

On the night of 3 September, the Ivano-Frankivsk region was hit by a combined enemy attack. Air defence forces were deployed.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Military Administration, Svitlana Onyshchuk, according to Censor.NET.

According to her, the target was an infrastructure facility.

"Preliminary, there were no casualties. The attack caused a fire. All relevant services are involved," the message says.

Later, the State Emergency Service reported that rescuers were extinguishing a large-scale fire in Ivano-Frankivsk region, which was caused by Russian shelling.

Photo: SES

In particular, a fire broke out in storage facilities covering three areas with a total area of approximately 9,000 square meters.

Rescue workers have localized the fire, and extinguishing efforts are ongoing.

There are no casualties.

130 emergency workers and 35 units of equipment from the State Emergency Service are working at the scene.

We remind you that Lutsk was also under attack. Fires broke out there. The enemy also attacked Khmelnytskyi with drones: there is damage and fires. In Znamianka, "UZ" facilities were attacked, 5 people were injured, and houses were damaged.