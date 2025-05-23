Russians attacked Ivano-Frankivsk region with "Shaheds": buildings and cars were damaged

Russian drones attacked the Ivano-Frankivsk region in the morning, and air defense forces were working.

This was reported by the head of the region Svitlana Onyshchuk, Censor.NET reports.

"It is currently known about the damage to buildings and vehicles in the Kolomyia district," she said.

See more: Massive attack by "shaheds" on Poltava region: building of one of enterprises destroyed, 1 person injured. PHOTOS