Massive attack by "shaheds" on Poltava region: building of one of enterprises destroyed, 1 person injured. PHOTOS

Russians launched a massive UAV attack in Poltava region.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Volodymyr Kohut, Censor.NET reports.

"A building of an enterprise in the Kremenchuk community was destroyed as a result of a direct hit and falling debris. A fire broke out and was extinguished by the SES units. The blast wave damaged 7 private households. Relevant services continue to work to overcome the consequences. One person was injured and refused hospitalisation. Power lines were also damaged. Currently, more than 100 legal entities and almost 1800 household consumers are without power," the statement said.

The debris also damaged power lines, leaving more than 270 customers without electricity in Poltava region.

Currently, specialists are working to restore electricity supply.

