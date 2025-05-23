Shahed attack in Bukovyna: fire broke out at railway station (updated)
Russian troops attacked railway infrastructure in Bukovyna.
This was reported by the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia, Censor.NET informs.
"As a result of the shelling, the railway infrastructure was damaged, there were no casualties among employees and passengers," the statement said.
The railway traffic is currently continuing.
The head of the RMA, Zaparniuk, said that the falling debris had caused a fire at a railway station in one of the districts of Chernivtsi region. The fire was quickly contained by the State Emergency Service.
No one was injured or killed.
