ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9841 visitors online
News Shelling of Chernivtsi region
4 068 2

Shahed attack in Bukovyna: fire broke out at railway station (updated)

Russia fires on a railway in Bukovyna. What is known

Russian troops attacked railway infrastructure in Bukovyna.

This was reported by the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia, Censor.NET informs.

"As a result of the shelling, the railway infrastructure was damaged, there were no casualties among employees and passengers," the statement said.

The railway traffic is currently continuing.

The head of the RMA, Zaparniuk, said that the falling debris had caused a fire at a railway station in one of the districts of Chernivtsi region. The fire was quickly contained by the State Emergency Service.

No one was injured or killed.

See more: Law enforcement officer exposed in Bukovyna for promising ’unhindered’ border crossing for $9,000 – SBI. PHOTOS

Author: 

shoot out (13435) Ukrzaliznytsya (158) Chernivetska region (15)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 