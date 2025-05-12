Law enforcement officer exposed in Bukovyna for promising ’unhindered’ border crossing for $9,000 – SBI. PHOTOS

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation, together with the Internal Security Department of the State Border Guard Service and the SBU, have exposed a law enforcement officer from the Chernivtsi region who planned to organize an illegal scheme for draft-age men to cross the state border via the Yahodyn checkpoint.

According to the report, the man sought out individuals willing to leave Ukraine and promised to ensure their unimpeded crossing of the border for $9,000. He intended to involve an acquaintance — another officer — who was serving at the checkpoint and was supposed to allow the "clients" through without proper document checks.

The suspect was exposed while attempting to arrange the departure of three men.

He has been served with a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 369 and Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — for offering an unlawful benefit and for organizing and facilitating the illegal crossing of the state border. The charges carry a penalty of up to 9 years in prison with confiscation of property.

The suspect has been suspended from his official duties.

Additionally, during a search of his apartment, a substance resembling narcotics was seized. Samples have been sent for forensic analysis. If confirmed, the criminal case may be reclassified accordingly.

The court has imposed a pretrial detention measure with the option of bail.

