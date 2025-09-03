ENG
News Shelling of Khmelnytsky region
Enemy attacked Khmelnytskyi with drones: there is damage and fires

shahed over Khmelnytskyi

On the night of 3 September, Russian troops attacked Khmelnytskyi with drones.

This was reported by the mayor of Khmelnytskyi, Oleksandr Symchyshyn, on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

According to him, explosions were heard in the city. Air defence forces were deployed.

"Unfortunately, the terrorist attack resulted in damage and fires. Rescuers are already dealing with the aftermath.
There is also damage to windows in houses. There is no information about casualties or fatalities at this time," the message says.

Read more: Russia attacks Ukraine with missiles and drones: Khmelnytskyi is currently under threat

He promises to provide more details later.

