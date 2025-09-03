Russia attacks Ukraine with missiles and drones: Khmelnytskyi is currently under threat

On the morning of 3 September 2025, the enemy is attacking Ukraine with strike UAVs and missiles.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Air Force Command.

"Missiles are in the Korsun-Shevchenkivskyi area. Course - south of Kyiv region!" - the Air Force reported at 5:48 a.m.

"A group of missiles is over Pohrebyshche! Course - west," the report said.

"Cruise missile - in the direction of Starokostiantyniv in the Khmelnytskyi region," added the Air Force.

According to monitoring channels, there is currently a particular threat to the Khmelnytskyi region.

"Khmelnytskyi - take cover! A missile is heading towards the city!" added the Air Force later.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the Russians had launched Tu-95 strategic bombers into the sky.