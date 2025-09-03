Russians have launched Tu-95 strategic bombers into sky, - monitoring channels
On the night of September 3, strategic bombers took off in Russia.
This was reported by the Telegram channel Monitoring, according to Censor.NET.
"The takeoff of two Tu-95ms aircraft from 'Engels' Air Base in the Saratov region of the Russian Federation has been confirmed. During the night, cruise missiles may be launched from the Caspian region," the message says.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password