ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10745 visitors online
News Take-off of Russian strategic bombers
2 539 5

Russians have launched Tu-95 strategic bombers into sky, - monitoring channels

Tu-95MS

On the night of September 3, strategic bombers took off in Russia.

This was reported by the Telegram channel Monitoring, according to Censor.NET.

"The takeoff of two Tu-95ms aircraft from 'Engels' Air Base in the Saratov region of the Russian Federation has been confirmed. During the night, cruise missiles may be launched from the Caspian region," the message says.

Read more: Russians attacking Ukraine with strike UAVs – Air Force (updated)

Author: 

Tu-95 (11) war in Ukraine (3643)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 