Russians have launched Tu-95 strategic bombers into sky, - monitoring channels

On the night of September 3, strategic bombers took off in Russia.

This was reported by the Telegram channel Monitoring, according to Censor.NET.

"The takeoff of two Tu-95ms aircraft from 'Engels' Air Base in the Saratov region of the Russian Federation has been confirmed. During the night, cruise missiles may be launched from the Caspian region," the message says.

Read more: Russians attacking Ukraine with strike UAVs – Air Force (updated)