Russians attacking Ukraine with strike UAVs – Air Force
On the evening of September 2, Russian forces launched attack drones against Ukraine.
The Air Force reported this, Censor.NET reports.
Movement of attack drones
-
New groups of UAVs moving through Kharkiv region. Course set toward Shevchenkove.
-
Kyiv, Kotsiubynske — remain in shelters!
