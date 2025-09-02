ENG
Russians attacking Ukraine with strike UAVs – Air Force

On the evening of September 2, Russian forces launched attack drones against Ukraine.

The Air Force reported this, Censor.NET reports.

Movement of attack drones

  • New groups of UAVs moving through Kharkiv region. Course set toward Shevchenkove.

  • Kyiv, Kotsiubynske — remain in shelters!

