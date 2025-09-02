Air defense system neutralizes 48 enemy UAVs during day, - Air Force

After the attack on the night of August 2, Russian occupiers launched a second attack from the north, using 53 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various types of decoy drones. Most of them were directed toward the Ukrainian capital.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

As of 16:00, air defense forces shot down/suppressed 48 enemy UAVs.

The enemy attack continues

As of 16:00, new groups of Russian drones have been detected in Ukrainian airspace over the Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

"Follow safety measures during air raid alerts! Together we will win!" emphasized the Air Force Command.

We remind you that on the night of September 2, the Russians carried out a massive attack with 150 Shahed-type kamikaze drones and various types of imitation drones. Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed 120 enemy Shahed-type drones.

