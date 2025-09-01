Over 500 enemy reconnaissance and strike assets destroyed by air defense in week – Ground Forces. INFOGRAPHICS
Over the past week, the air defense units of Ukraine’s Ground Forces destroyed 551 enemy reconnaissance and strike assets.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press service of the Land Forces.
In particular, the following were destroyed
-
329 Shahed-131/136 UAVs;
-
8 Orlan-10/30 UAVs;
-
41 Zala UAVs;
-
23 Supercam UAVs;
-
37 Lancet UAVs;
-
112 Molniya UAVs;
-
1 Pryvit-82 UAV.
