Air defense forces destroyed 6,346 aerial targets in August – Air Force
In August 2025, Ukraine’s Defense Forces’ air defense units destroyed 6,346 enemy aerial targets.
The Air Force reported this, according to Censor.NET.
Thus, it was destroyed:
- 5 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aero-ballistic missiles;
-
55 Kh-101/Kh-55SM cruise missiles;
-
20 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles;
-
20 Kalibr cruise missiles;
-
4 Kh-59/69 guided air-launched missiles;
-
9 Iskander-K cruise missiles;
-
2,129 Shahed-type strike UAVs;
-
930 reconnaissance UAVs;
-
3,174 other types of UAVs.
Throughout August, the Air Force carried out 651 sorties, including:
- about 430 for fighter aircraft coverage;
-
over 150 for fire missions and close air support.
In August 2025 alone, aviation units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces destroyed 438 aerial targets and struck command posts, logistics facilities, and concentrations of enemy manpower and equipment, the command added.
