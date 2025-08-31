Russia targets Ukraine with 142 drones; 126 neutralized by air defense forces – Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of August 31, Russian forces launched 142 attack UAVs, Shahed drones and various types of decoy drones, from the directions of Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea.

As reported by Censor.NET, the information was provided by Ukraine’s Air Force.

Air defense was reinforced by anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units, UAV systems, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 9:00 a.m., air defenses shot down or suppressed 126 enemy drones. Sixteen UAVs hit 10 locations, and fragments of downed drones were recorded at six locations.

