News Result of the work of the air force
Russia targets Ukraine with 142 drones; 126 neutralized by air defense forces – Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

Air defenses take down 126 Russian drones overnight

On the night of August 31, Russian forces launched 142 attack UAVs, Shahed drones and various types of decoy drones, from the directions of Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea.

As reported by Censor.NET, the information was provided by Ukraine’s Air Force.

Air defense was reinforced by anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units, UAV systems, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 9:00 a.m., air defenses shot down or suppressed 126 enemy drones. Sixteen UAVs hit 10 locations, and fragments of downed drones were recorded at six locations.

