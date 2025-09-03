Drones attacked Lviv: no casualties or injuries reported

On the night of Wednesday, 3 September 2025, the enemy attacked Lviv with combat drones.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, Maksym Kozytskyi.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties or injuries.

"I would like to thank the air defence forces for their work," Kozytskyi clarified.

We remind you that Lutsk was also under attack. Fires broke out there. The enemy also attacked Khmelnytskyi with drones: there is damage and fires. In Znamianka, "UZ" facilities were attacked, 5 people were injured, and houses were damaged.