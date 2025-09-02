Ukraine needs $6 billion for drone weaponry by year’s end – Shmyhal

Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal has outlined Ukraine’s funding needs for drone weapons production in 2025.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the minister’s Telegram channel.

"By the end of the year, our state will require about $6 billion for key types of drone weaponry: FPV drones, interceptor drones, long-range UAVs and missiles," Shmyhal said during a meeting with NATO’s Senior Representative in Ukraine, Patrick Turner.

The defense minister also thanked NATO for launching the PURL mechanism together with the United States. The initiative has already proven effective — allies have financed U.S. weapons procurement for Ukraine worth $2 billion.

Read more: Drone industry in Ukraine has taken shape, time to muscle up - manufacturers say about UAV market