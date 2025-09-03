Russia launched massive attack on Rivne region: air defence destroyed numerous targets

Russian occupiers launched a massive attack on the Rivne region on the night of 3 September.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Koval, according to Censor.NET.

"Thanks to the professional actions of the air defence forces, many enemy targets were neutralised. ... Representatives of the Security and Defence Forces are already working on site," the report said.

Preliminary reports indicate that no people or infrastructure were affected.

As a reminder, Lutsk was under attack. Fires broke out there. The enemy also attacked Khmelnytskyi with drones: there was damage and fires. In Znamianka, "UZ" facilities came under attack, 5 people were injured and houses were damaged.

In addition, Russian troops attacked an infrastructure facility in Prykarpattia. It was also noted that drones attacked Lviv. There were no casualties or injuries.

In the Khmelnytskyi region, there was a reported fire at a garage complex, damaging a trolleybus, smashing windows in residential buildings, and damaging non-residential premises.

