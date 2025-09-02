Three people killed in Russian shelling of Kharkiv region
Three people were killed as a result of Russian attacks on settlements in Kharkiv region.
Censor.NET reports this, citing the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office.
On September 2, at around 9:00 a.m., a Russian FPV drone struck a car traveling along the highway between Tsupivka and the settlement of Kozacha Lopan. The vehicle veered into a ditch. The driver and three passengers inside were unharmed, though the car was damaged.
At about 10:00 a.m., Russian forces shelled the settlement of Slatyne, damaging a residential building. According to preliminary data, the attack was carried out with multiple launch rocket systems.
In addition, Russian artillery shelling of Kupiansk killed two women aged 69 and 63.
Also in Kupiansk, a Russian FPV drone strike on September 1, 2025, killed a 65-year-old woman.
