Three people killed in Russian shelling of Kharkiv region

Three people were killed as a result of Russian attacks on settlements in Kharkiv region.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

On September 2, at around 9:00 a.m., a Russian FPV drone struck a car traveling along the highway between Tsupivka and the settlement of Kozacha Lopan. The vehicle veered into a ditch. The driver and three passengers inside were unharmed, though the car was damaged.

At about 10:00 a.m., Russian forces shelled the settlement of Slatyne, damaging a residential building. According to preliminary data, the attack was carried out with multiple launch rocket systems.

Read more: Two women killed in shelling of Kupiansk

In addition, Russian artillery shelling of Kupiansk killed two women aged 69 and 63.

Also in Kupiansk, a Russian FPV drone strike on September 1, 2025, killed a 65-year-old woman.

See more: Russians launch over 30 attacks on Nikopol district during day – RMA. PHOTOS