Russians launch over 30 attacks on Nikopol district during day – RMA. PHOTOS

On September 2, the aggressor carried out more than 30 attacks on Nikopol district using FPV drones and artillery.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration (RMA) Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

The enemy struck the district center as well as the Chervonohryhorivka, Pokrov, Marhanets and Myrove communities.

An administrative building, infrastructure facilities, a gas station, an unused building, two private houses, two outbuildings, a garage and a power line were damaged.

In the Hrushivka community in Kryvyi Rih district, the enemy hit with a drone. No casualties or injuries were reported anywhere.

Consequences of shelling in the Nikopol district
