Nine people injured in Russian shelling of Kherson region

Russian forces carried out fresh strikes on Kherson region on September 2, employing drones, artillery and multiple launch rocket systems.

Censor.NET reported this, citing the press service of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

As of 7:00 p.m., nine civilians had been reported injured, including a healthcare worker.

The wounded include

four people in the city of Kherson,

two in the settlement of Bilozerka,

and one person each in the settlements of Zelenivka, Naddniprianske and Molodizhne.

"The enemy strikes also damaged residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure. Prosecutors, together with police investigators, continue to document and investigate war crimes committed by Russian forces," the statement said.