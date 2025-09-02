Artillery shelling of Zelenivka in Kherson region: woman is wounded

ussian troops launched an artillery strike on the village of Zelenivka in the Kherson region.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

A 38-year-old local woman who was at home was injured in the attack. She suffered blast trauma and a broken arm.

The victim was taken to the hospital for medical assistance.

