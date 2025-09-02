ENG
Artillery shelling of Zelenivka in Kherson region: woman is wounded

Russia strikes at Sloviansk on May 27, 2025

ussian troops launched an artillery strike on the village of Zelenivka in the Kherson region.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

A 38-year-old local woman who was at home was injured in the attack. She suffered blast trauma and a broken arm.

The victim was taken to the hospital for medical assistance.

