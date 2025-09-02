Russia attacked school and shop in Chernihiv region: no injuries. PHOTOS

On 2 September, the Russian army attacked a non-operational school in the border town of Semenivka in Chernihiv region.

This was reported by the regional police, Censor.NET reports.

See more: Consequences of Russian Federation’s massive drone attack on Bila Tserkva: hangars and company building destroyed. PHOTOS

According to law enforcement officials, the school was damaged, and there were no injuries. Investigators opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine ("War crimes").

In addition, a shop in the centre of the village, which serves local residents, was attacked. At the time of the attack, there were no people nearby, no one was injured, said Serhii Dedenko, the head of the Semenivka community police.

Read more: Shahed attack on Kyiv: debris fell in Dniprovskyi district