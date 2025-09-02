ENG
News Photo Shelling of Chernihiv region
Russia attacked school and shop in Chernihiv region: no injuries. PHOTOS

On 2 September, the Russian army attacked a non-operational school in the border town of Semenivka in Chernihiv region.

This was reported by the regional police, Censor.NET reports.

Photo: Police of Chernihiv region

According to law enforcement officials, the school was damaged, and there were no injuries. Investigators opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine ("War crimes").

In addition, a shop in the centre of the village, which serves local residents, was attacked. At the time of the attack, there were no people nearby, no one was injured, said Serhii Dedenko, the head of the Semenivka community police.

Russia shelled a school and a shop in Chernihiv region
Photo: Police of Chernihiv region

Russia shelled a school and a shop in Chernihiv region
Photo: Police of Chernihiv region

Russia shelled a school and a shop in Chernihiv region
Photo: Police of Chernihiv region

Russia shelled a school and a shop in Chernihiv region
Photo: Police of Chernihiv region

