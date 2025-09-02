Russia attacked school and shop in Chernihiv region: no injuries. PHOTOS
On 2 September, the Russian army attacked a non-operational school in the border town of Semenivka in Chernihiv region.
This was reported by the regional police, Censor.NET reports.
According to law enforcement officials, the school was damaged, and there were no injuries. Investigators opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine ("War crimes").
In addition, a shop in the centre of the village, which serves local residents, was attacked. At the time of the attack, there were no people nearby, no one was injured, said Serhii Dedenko, the head of the Semenivka community police.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password