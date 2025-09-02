Shahed attack on Kyiv: debris fell in Dniprovskyi district

Since the morning of September 2, the enemy has been attacking Kyiv with strike drones. There is information about debris falling in the Dniprovskyi district of the capital.

This was reported by the mayor of the city, Vitali Klitschko, on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

According to preliminary information, debris from a UAV fell on a green area in the Dniprovskyi district. Emergency services are heading to the scene.

Read more: "Shaheds" attack capital: air defence operating in Kyiv and Kyiv region

"The enemy's UAV attack on the capital is ongoing. Stay in shelters," Klitschko said.