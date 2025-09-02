"Shaheds" attack capital: air defence operating in Kyiv and Kyiv region

On the morning of 2 September 2025, an air raid alert was declared in Kyiv and several districts of the Kyiv region. The capital and the region are under attack by enemy "shaheds".

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Air Force Command.

According to the Kyiv Regional Military Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration, air defence forces are operating in the Kyiv region and in Kyiv.

"Kyiv region! UAVs have been detected in the airspace. Air defence forces are working on the target," the statement said.

"The enemy is attacking the city with strike UAVs. Air defence is working!" said Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

"Air defence forces are working on enemy UAVs on the left bank of the capital. Stay in shelters!" clarified Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.