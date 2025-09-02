"Shahed" drones attacked Bila Tserkva: man killed, high-rise buildings damaged, and garages were on fire. PHOTO

Unfortunately, a person died as a result of an enemy attack in Bila Tserkva, Kyiv region.

This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk on his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, the man's body was found during the elimination of a fire in a garage cooperative.

"Damage to the glazing of multi-storey buildings, fires on the territory of the garage cooperative, premises of commercial and industrial enterprises are recorded in the city," the statement said.

Kalashnyk promises to provide more detailed information later.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that in the evening of 1 September, Russian troops launched drones at Ukraine.