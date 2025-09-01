ENG
News Attack of drones
Russians attacking Ukraine with strike drones – Air Force (updated)

Shahed drones

On the evening of September 1, Russian forces launched drones against Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

Movement of attack drones

  • Enemy UAVs were spotted on the border of Sumy and Chernihiv regions.

  • There is a threat of attack drones against the Dnipropetrovsk region (Synelnykove district).

Update on UAV activity

  • Groups of strike UAVs spotted in western Kherson region, heading west.
  • Threat of strike UAV use against the Sumy region.
  • Threat of strike UAV use against the Chernihiv region.

