Russians attacking Ukraine with strike drones – Air Force (updated)
On the evening of September 1, Russian forces launched drones against Ukraine.
This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.
Movement of attack drones
-
Enemy UAVs were spotted on the border of Sumy and Chernihiv regions.
-
There is a threat of attack drones against the Dnipropetrovsk region (Synelnykove district).
Update on UAV activity
- Groups of strike UAVs spotted in western Kherson region, heading west.
- Threat of strike UAV use against the Sumy region.
- Threat of strike UAV use against the Chernihiv region.
