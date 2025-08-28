Russian imitation drones have long been equipped with explosives, - Air Force

Russian decoy drones are equipped with explosives, albeit in smaller quantities than strike drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by Yurii Ihnat, head of communications for the Ukrainian Air Force Command during a telethon.

ЭIn addition to jet "shaheds" and conventional "shaheds", of course, they launch imitation drones. We call them that now, but I want to say that they have long been equipped with explosive devices. Several kilograms have been observed in "Gerberas" and others more than once. In addition to cameras, there are also explosives," Ihnat emphasised.

The Russians use imitation drones to distract Ukrainian air defence forces. For massive attacks, the occupiers often used more imitators than strike UAVs. However, during attacks that led to particularly large-scale consequences, the occupiers used more "shaheds".

The "shahed" carries a fragmentation-high-explosive warhead weighing approximately 30-50 kg.

He noted that the attack on the night of 28 August was one of the largest. The anti-record was 740 air attack assets, now it is 629. However, the Russians used more missiles that night than they had used then.

