Enemy attacked Kyiv on massive scale: 15 dead, including four children (updated)

On the night of August 28, Russian invaders attacked Kyiv with drones and missiles.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the KCMA, Tymur Tkachenko, and the mayor, Vitalii Klitschko.

Dead and injured

"There are already 18 victims in the capital. 17 people have been hospitalized, including three children aged 7, 10, and 11. One victim was treated at the scene," Klitschko said.

"According to preliminary information, at least three Kyiv residents have died and 24 victims have suffered injuries of varying severity. Among the dead is a 14-year-old girl. At least five children between the ages of 7 and 17 are among the victims. New information is constantly coming in," Tkachenko said.

Later, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported an increase in the number of fatalities:

"As of now, there are 4 fatalities, including 2 children, and more than 20 injured."

The number of people injured in the capital is growing.

"38 people were injured as a result of the enemy's attack on the capital. 30 of them were hospitalized in the capital's hospitals," Klitschko said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that eight people, including a child, were killed in the shelling in Kyiv.

"Unfortunately, we already know of at least eight people who were killed. Among them is one child. My condolences to all their families and loved ones," the statement said.

As of 8:30 a.m., the number of victims of the Russian attack on Kyiv had risen to 45 people.

At 9:50 a.m., Tkachenko reported that the number of victims had risen to 48, including 10 fatalities.

At 10:30 a.m., it became known that the death toll had risen to 12, including three children aged 2, 17 and 14.

At 11:34 a.m., the National Police of Ukraine reported an increase in the number of fatalities.

"The number of people killed as a result of Russian shelling of Kyiv has risen to 14, including three children. Another 38 people have been injured," the statement said.

Emergency rescue operations are continuing at five locations in the Darnytskyi, Desnianskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts.

The death toll in the capital has risen again. According to Tkachenko, 15 people have died as a result of the Russian attack so far. This includes 4 children.

"The search and rescue operation is continuing in the Darnytskyi district. 10 children are also among the injured. We are clarifying the details," said the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

Darnytskyi district

Residential buildings have been damaged, including destruction of the first to fifth floors of a five-story building. Nine- and 16- storey residential buildings, a private house, a parking lot, and a kindergarten have been affected.

Non-residential building is also on fire.

A search and rescue operation is underway under the rubble of the destroyed five-storey building.

Dniprovskyi district

Debris fell on a three-story office building, causing a fire. Fires also broke out in a 25-story and a 9-story building. Debris also fell on the territory of a kindergarten, causing fire. Cars were burning in a parking lot.

Shevchenkivskyi district

Fire in a residential building, damage to non-residential building, an educational institution, and an office building.

Nine cars are on fire as a result of falling debris. The fire is spreading to the first floors of a nearby non-residential building.

Sviatoshynskyi district

An enemy UAV fell into the yard of a nine-story residential building. No damage was reported.

Solomianskyi district

The falling debris caused a fire in a private house.

Desnianskyi district

Debris falling was recorded.

Fire in a residential building.

Holosiivskyi district

As a result of the attack, fires broke out in several locations, more than 10 houses had their windows smashed, and cars were damaged.

