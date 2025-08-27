3 252 14
Russian drone crashes in yard of residential building in Kyiv – mayor
On the evening of August 27, a Russian drone crashed in the yard of a residential building in Kyiv.
Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this, Censor.NET writes.
"According to preliminary information, in the Sviatoshynskyi district, an enemy UAV fell into the yard of a nine-story residential building. There was no explosion or damage. Emergency services are heading to the scene," he wrote.
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
