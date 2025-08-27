Air defense in action over Kyiv region as enemy attacks with Shahed drones
On the evening of Wednesday, August 27, Ukrainian air defense forces were operating against Russian drones over Kyiv region.
According to Censor.NET, citing the Kyiv regional administration.
"Kyiv region! UAVs have been detected in the airspace. Air defense forces are engaging the target. Stay in shelters until the end of the air raid alert. Take care of your safety," the statement read.
Residents of the region were urged to maintain information silence — not to record or post the work of Ukrainian defenders online.
It was earlier reported that on the evening of August 27, Russian forces launched attack drones against Ukraine.
