Attack on Kyiv region: car damaged in Vyshhorod district
On the night of 28 July, Russian troops attacked Kyiv region with drones and missiles.
This was reported by the head of the RMA Mykola Kalashnyk, Censor.NET informs.
"Air defence forces were operating in the region, and enemy targets were destroyed. There were no casualties.
"There were no hits to critical and residential infrastructure.
A car was damaged as a result of an enemy attack in the Vyshhorod district," the RMA said.
