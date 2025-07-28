They hit with KABs and UAVs: occupiers attacked three settlements in Kharkiv region

Russian occupiers attacked Kharkiv region with KABs and drones over the past day.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.

Three settlements came under attack. There were no casualties as a result of the shelling.

The enemy actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region:

2 KABs;

10 UAVs of the "Geranium-2" type;

1 UAV of the "Molniya" type;

1 fpv drone;

1 UAV (type to be determined).

Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed: A private house was damaged in Kharkiv district (Derhachi).

