Russians are trying to enter Kupiansk from north-west, - DeepState

The enemy is trying to enter Kupiansk in Kharkiv region from the northwest.

This is reported by DeepState, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that the Defence Forces are taking measures to dislodge the assault groups of Katsaps, who are trying to gain a foothold on the road from Radkivka near the petrol station and from Holubivka towards the private sector.

"The situation is complicated by the fact that the enemy has a large area of penetration up to Sobolivka. The enemy's goal is obvious - to stretch the combat formations of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, to make an entry and further blockade of the city from the western side," the statement said.

