News Update of DeepState map Hostilities in Kharkiv region
Russian forces have advanced near Vovchanski Khutory in Kharkiv region and Yablunivka and Horikhove in Donetsk region - DeepState. MAP

Russian invaders are making progress in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions.

This is reported by the monitoring public DeepState, Censor.NET reports .

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Vovchanski Khutoriv (Kharkiv region), Yablunivka and Horikhove (Donetsk region)," the report says.

