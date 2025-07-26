ENG
News Photo Shelling of the Donetsk region Russian attack on Druzhkivka
Consequences of hostile strike on Druzhkivka: one wounded, 43 houses damaged. VIDEO+PHOTOS

As a result of a Russian strike on Druzhkivka in the Donetsk region on 25 July, a person was wounded and there was destruction.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"One person wounded, ten rescued, 43 houses damaged: the consequences of yesterday's strike on Druzhkivka, Donetsk region," the statement said.

As noted, there were also 10 fires on the territory of private households.

See more: Epicentr shopping centre in Kamianske was completely destroyed by Russian strike. PHOTO

Rescuers arrived at the epicentre of the incident and together with representatives of the National Police evacuated 10 people, including 5 children, from the affected area.

The aftermath of the strike on Druzhkivka on 25 July

It is reported that all the fire centres have been extinguished. The total area of the fire is over 2500 square metres.

Firefighters, pyrotechnic units, and SES equipment, including a fire robot, were involved in the response.

